Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to announce earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Continental Resources posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $7.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.80. 32,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $65,000. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

