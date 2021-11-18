ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

WISH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.35. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,557,337.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $176,324.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,322.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,149,996 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,792. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,454,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 707.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,530,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

