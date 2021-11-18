Compugen’s (CGEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $336.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.28. Compugen has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 60,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Compugen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Compugen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

