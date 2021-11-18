Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Gap Down to $71.97

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.97, but opened at $65.37. Compass Minerals International shares last traded at $60.25, with a volume of 6,123 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMP. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.24%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

