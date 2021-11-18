Compass Group (LON:CPG) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compass Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,505 ($19.66).

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,535.50 ($20.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.39 billion and a PE ratio of -76.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,509.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,657.31. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

