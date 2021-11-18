Comparing Saga Communications (SGA) & Its Peers

Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) is one of 21 public companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Saga Communications to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saga Communications’ rivals have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Saga Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Saga Communications pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 29.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Saga Communications lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Saga Communications and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications 9.02% 5.03% 3.89% Saga Communications Competitors 4.72% -17.37% 0.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saga Communications and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $95.81 million -$1.91 million 16.10 Saga Communications Competitors $2.11 billion -$81.47 million -23.10

Saga Communications’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Saga Communications. Saga Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Saga Communications and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Saga Communications Competitors 164 629 962 30 2.48

As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Saga Communications’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Saga Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Saga Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Saga Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc. operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

