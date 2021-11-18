Comparing Mannatech (MTEX) & Its Competitors

Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX) is one of 43 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mannatech to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Mannatech has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech’s rivals have a beta of 1.68, indicating that their average stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mannatech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 5.00% 31.54% 12.38% Mannatech Competitors -164.96% -53.18% -11.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mannatech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Mannatech Competitors 227 616 584 13 2.27

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 38.24%. Given Mannatech’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mannatech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mannatech and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $151.41 million $6.26 million 10.31 Mannatech Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -11.00

Mannatech’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Mannatech. Mannatech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Mannatech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mannatech pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Mannatech pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 21.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mannatech has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Mannatech beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc. develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L. Caster in November 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, TX.

