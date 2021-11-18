Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $15.21 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

