Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to post $195.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.60 million and the lowest is $195.00 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $187.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $745.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $754.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $794.13 million, with estimates ranging from $752.80 million to $817.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

CVLT stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.77. 11,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,058. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.07. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

