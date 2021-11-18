Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.19 ($7.29).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, November 8th.

CBK stock traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €7.13 ($8.39). 4,024,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.06. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €4.70 ($5.53) and a 52-week high of €7.18 ($8.45). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.94.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

