Comerica Bank Sells 6,425 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.95%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

