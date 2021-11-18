Comerica Bank Sells 31,662 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,662 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.19% of NorthWestern worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 68.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after acquiring an additional 784,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 33.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 421,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 111.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after acquiring an additional 207,707 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth approximately $10,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.58.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.