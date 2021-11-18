Comerica Bank Sells 28,669 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,669 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 302.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,792 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 112.3% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 96.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,416,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,829 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.08%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

