Comerica Bank Has $6.70 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Amundi acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after acquiring an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,336,000 after acquiring an additional 320,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average is $84.46. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

