Comerica Bank Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $80.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

