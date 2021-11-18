Comerica Bank Buys 6,235 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $40,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $46,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $156.72 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.73.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

