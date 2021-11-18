Collective Family Office LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,562 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,949. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

