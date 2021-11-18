Coldstack Hits Market Capitalization of $5.97 Million (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Coldstack has a total market cap of $5.97 million and $379,000.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.97 or 0.00006910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00067472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00069623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00089365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,717.60 or 1.00564534 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.46 or 0.06949317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

