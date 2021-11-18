Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cognex were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cognex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Cognex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,095. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $81.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $69.80 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

