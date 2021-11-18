Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,720 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLVS. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

CLVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

CLVS opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

