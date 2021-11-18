Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.010-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.74 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.060-$-0.050 EPS.

NYSE:NET traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,331. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.57 and a beta of 0.61. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.71.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total value of $4,086,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 745,905 shares of company stock worth $108,170,758. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

