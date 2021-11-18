Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Hits New 52-Week High at $221.64

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $221.64 and last traded at $220.15, with a volume of 85057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.44 and its 200-day moving average is $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 745,905 shares of company stock valued at $108,170,758. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,326,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

