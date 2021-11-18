Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 1,407 ($18.38) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,511.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,548.16. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54.

In other news, insider Mike Morgan acquired 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($19.51) per share, for a total transaction of £20,304.80 ($26,528.35). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,390 shares of company stock worth $2,075,964.

Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

