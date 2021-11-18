Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 24,400 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $548,268.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 21,287 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $477,254.54.

On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $724,558.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,620.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $1,039,308.90.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87.

On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00.

Shares of CWAN opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,732,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

