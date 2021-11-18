ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 60.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of CTR stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.96. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $28.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 155.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

