Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Update

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the October 14th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CCTC opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Clean Coal Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Get Clean Coal Technologies alerts:

Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio include Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. The Pristine-M, is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.