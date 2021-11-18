Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Update

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the October 14th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CCTC opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Clean Coal Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.