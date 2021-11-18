Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Upgraded at TheStreet

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CLVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.00, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.62. Clarivate has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

