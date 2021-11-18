Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.040-$1.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$835 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.900-$4.950 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair cut shares of Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $84.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $107.93. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $85.20 and a 1 year high of $145.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

