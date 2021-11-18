Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $84.53

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.53 and last traded at $84.76, with a volume of 11657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.93.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $337,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

