Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF)

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$54.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $56.88.
About Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ)
