Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF)

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$54.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $56.88.

Get Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) alerts:

About Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ)

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.