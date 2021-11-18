Citigroup Lowers Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target to $10.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

SUNL has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Sunlight Financial stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40. Sunlight Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts predict that Sunlight Financial will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

