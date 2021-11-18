Citigroup Cuts Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Price Target to $14.00

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 125.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bark & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Bark & Co stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08. Bark & Co has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $19.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BARK. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $738,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $4,629,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $14,554,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

