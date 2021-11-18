Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,774 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EJFAU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,137,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,981,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,602,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EJF Acquisition by 54.7% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 1,146,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 405,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,239,000.

EJFAU stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

