Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 146,358 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 350,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,358 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR opened at $21.55 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89.

