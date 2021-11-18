Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,539,565. The company has a market capitalization of $226.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

