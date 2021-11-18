Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Issue $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.
Chubb has raised its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chubb to earn $13.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.
NYSE CB traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $192.76. 43,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.
In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,568 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
