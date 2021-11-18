Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Issue $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Chubb has raised its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chubb to earn $13.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $192.76. 43,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,568 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.