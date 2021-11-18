Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$5.40 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities began coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$6.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.39.

CHR stock opened at C$4.00 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$3.16 and a 1 year high of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.33. The firm has a market cap of C$710.60 million and a P/E ratio of -29.20.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

