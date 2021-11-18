China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the October 14th total of 295,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXTC. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,819. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00.

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.