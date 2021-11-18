China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Up 178.3% in October

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 178.3% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIHKY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.16. The company had a trading volume of 36,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $207.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.81. China Merchants Bank has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $46.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

