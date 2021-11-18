China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

