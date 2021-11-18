Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,401 shares of company stock worth $34,195,926. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $115.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $222.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

