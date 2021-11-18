Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.09.

Shares of CSH.UN stock opened at C$12.13 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$10.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -638.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -3,221.05%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Virginia Ann Davis purchased 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$33,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,260 shares in the company, valued at C$132,354.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

