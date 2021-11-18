Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Up 212.1% in October

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 478,800 shares, a growth of 212.1% from the October 14th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 266.0 days.

CWSRF traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 2,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWSRF shares. TD Securities started coverage on Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

