Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 1,276 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $322.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.05 and a fifty-two week high of $323.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

