Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $494,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Shares of COST opened at $526.29 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $530.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

