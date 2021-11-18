Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 65.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in NV5 Global by 32.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $4,452,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,253.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,066,450. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $115.94.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

