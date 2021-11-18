Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 37.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,510,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,981 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 839,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after purchasing an additional 828,512 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after buying an additional 755,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $11,221,000.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

