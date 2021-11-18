Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.77 Million Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Inter Parfums worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of IPAR opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.28. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $96.73.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

