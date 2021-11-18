Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,829 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares in the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth $152,806,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Wix.com by 431.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at $93,902,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.95.

Shares of WIX opened at $182.16 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $171.37 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.69 and a 200 day moving average of $241.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

