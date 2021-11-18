Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.71

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.71 and last traded at C$3.74, with a volume of 419926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.13.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.33.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.